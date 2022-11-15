Rich The Kid has worked with a number of record labels since his initial rise to fame a few years back. As HipHopDX notes, he signed with Republic in 2020 but didn’t find commercial success until he was working with Interscope.

Aside from those two industry giants, the “Plug Walk” hitmaker has previously been working with 300 Entertainment, Quality Control Music, Rostrum Records, and BMG. Now, though, the 30-year-old is incredibly happy to be calling RCA Records his home.

The announcement came on Monday (November 14), accompanied by the rapper’s first song under his new deal. Called “Motion,” the song has received mixed reviews so far, though many fans are happy to see Rich looking so happy to be affiliated with a new label.

TMZ caught up with the New York native yesterday. During their chat, The Kid boldly claimed that his deal with RCA is valued at $40M. Despite this, he mostly seems eager to have a strong team working with him on his music. “It’s not about the money,” he told the outlet.

“Having a solid team… Sometimes the money is not the most important thing… The best label, RCA.”

During the same chat with TMZ, the Boss Man artist reflected on some fond memories of his fallen friend Takeoff. The Migos member was tragically shot earlier this month and was later laid to rest in Atlanta this past weekend.

“He [was] like, ‘Yo, bro. You trippin’! Chill out,” Rich recalled of the Space Man teaching him how to effectively make it rain in the club.

Upon hearing the news of Takeoff’s death, the “New Freezer” artist had a heartwarming tribute to share. “Today I lost more than a brother,” he wrote at the time.

“My twin my best friend everything, I don’t wanna believe it I can’t. The most humble person I know we used to share shoes & clothes before we made it with no problem! I miss you already you didn’t deserve that!! I can’t stop crying I love you so much bro forever.”

Listen to Rich The Kid's latest single here.

