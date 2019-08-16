RCA records
- MusicSaucy Santana RCA Records Rumors Go Without Answers As He Previews New Music: WatchEven if Santana and his label have parted ways, he's not letting that stop him from feeding fans.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentWho Is Khalid? Get To Know The Award-Winning SingerHe's a Grammy-nominated, award-winning, chart-topping sensation. If you haven't already, get to know more about the singer, Khalid.By HNHH Staff
- MixtapesYoung Nudy Shares "Gumbo" Ft. 21 Savage & Key Glock21 Savage and Key Glock appear on Young Nudy's latest project, "Gumbo."By Aron A.
- SongsRich The Kid Has "No More Friends" On New SingleThe Atlanta rapper's latest single sounds like an updated version of the flows and melodies he came up with.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSaucy Santana Debuts New Twerk Anthem "Bop Bop"The social media personality follows up the success of his summer hit "Booty" with another hot single.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureRich The Kid Says RCA Records Deal Is Worth $40M: WatchThe 30-year-old shared his "Motion" single along with the exciting news of his new deal on Monday.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsRich The Kid Announces RCA Records Signing With "Motion" Single"If you not having 'Motion,' you have nothing," the New York native said of his latest release.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTinashe Believes She's "Underrated," Says It's "Lazy" To Call Her "Corny"She also discusses being pegged as an R&B act by her previous label even though she was clearly a Pop artist.By Erika Marie
- MusicSZA Blames TDE's Punch & RCA Records For Album Delay, Punch RespondsPunch promises that "an announcement will be coming sooner than you think."By Erika Marie
- MusicSaucy Santana Signs Record Deal With RCASaucy Santana is moving onto bigger and better things.By Jordan Schenkman
- MusicCalboy Warns Artists Against Signing To RCA Records & Polo Grounds MusicHe shared videos where he told RCA to pick up the phone and in another clip, he added, "I ain't no slave, bro."By Erika Marie
- MusicDef Jam Names Former RCA Exec Tunji Balogun Its New CEOBalogun takes over for previous CEO Paul Rosenberg.By EJ Panaligan
- NewsNardo Wick Whispers A Hit With "Pull Up"Nardo Wick continues his explosive single run with "Pull Up." By Joe Abrams
- MusicJ. Cole Congratulates New RCA Records President Mark PittsJ. Cole shares a heartfelt message of support for his friend and mentor Mark Pitts, who recently became the President of RCA Records. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsCalboy, Lil Baby & Lil Tjay Assemble For High-Energy "Givenchy Kickin"Off Lil Tjay's new EP, "Long Live The Kings." By Noah C
- MusicKid Ink Ditches RCA Records For The Independent RouteKid Ink is officially back on his independent grind. By Dominiq R.
- NewsYoung Nudy Shares "No Go" Single & Announces North American Tour DatesNudy Season is in the air. By Noah C
- Original ContentKiana Ledé Is Seizing Her Second Chance At A Music Career In New MTV Series: "It's Time"The R&B singer chatted with us about her first headlining tour & getting a second chance at a first impression.By Erika Marie
- MusicTinashe Inks Management Deal With Jay-Z's Roc Nation: ReportTinashe is getting back into the mix.By Aron A.
- MusicTinashe Responds To Roc Nation Signing Rumours While Teasing New SongTinashe's not ready to sign just yet. By Chantilly Post
- NewsbLAck pARty Keeps The Sun Shining On "Endless Summer"Impossibly chill. By Noah C
- MusicSZA In The Studio With Post Malone, BROCKHAMPTON & Justin TimberlakeBuT wHeRE's ThE alBuM?By Noah C
- NewsValee & Calboy Are A Perfect Match On "Uninvited"Sleepy, but in a good way.By Noah C