Saucy Santana RCA Records Rumors Go Without Answers As He Previews New Music: Watch

In April 2022, Saucy Santana took one of the biggest leaps of his career, inking a deal with RCA Records. Since, he's gone on to release his hit single, "Booty" featuring Latto, "MATERIAL GWORRLLLLLLLL!" with Madonna, "Whole Family" alongside Flo Milli, and most recently, "Walk It Like I Talk It" to close out 2023. Other solo efforts to come from the 30-year-old last year include "Meet Me in Da Skreets" and "1-800-Bad-Bxtch," though we haven't heard a full-length project from him since 2021's Keep It Playa featuring Rubi Rose, Kaliii, the City Girls, and BeatKing.

Earlier this week, rumours began circulating online that Santana and his label have parted ways. No formal announcement came from either party. However, internet sleuths noticed that the TikTok star is no longer listed on RCA's website. "No matches for your search. Run it back," a screenshot shared by @MobzWorld on Twitter/X shows the page saying. Instead of addressing the gossip, the "Walk Em Like A Dog" artist is showing what he's got up his sleeve next.

Read More: Saucy Santana Joins “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Cast

Saucy Santana Feeds Fans While Evading Label Questions

Regardless if RCA is still backing Santana or not, he's ready to make his presence felt this year. In the video above, he spits bars about his perseverance. "Tried to take me off track but I'm back / Still gettin' to it, still gettin' to them racks," he confidently raps. "I'm the one that put these b**ches on the map / Got a message for my opp, better tell 'em Issa wrap."

Since first making a name for himself in the entertainment industry, Saucy Santana hasn't been one to shy away from controversy. It seems he's bringing that trend into 2024, as the Connecticut native shared his dreams of having Lizzo sing the bridge of a song he's been teasing on social media in recent weeks. Check out reactions to that news at the link below, and let us know if you're looking forward to new music from Santana in the comments.

Read More: Saucy Santana Revealed That He Wanted Lizzo On Hook Of New Song

[Via]