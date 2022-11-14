Rich The Kid is heartbroken after losing his “twin,” Takeoff in a fatal shooting at the start of November. After taking some time to properly mourn his loss, the New York rapper is back with his latest track. It has the title “Motion,” and comes along with some other exciting news.

On Monday (November 14), the “Plug Walk” hitmaker made the exciting announcement that he’s the latest artist to sign with RCA Records. To celebrate the big moment, he showed out in a DREWFILMEDIT-directed visual to accompany his hypnotizing, melodic new song.

“Need me a billi’ like Warren Buffett / Get pulled over, then my bitch tuck it,” The Kid rhymes on his second verse. “Might f*ck my bitch and then PornHub it / Gotta clean the money, I bathtub it.”

Speaking specifically on the single, Rich simply said, “If you not having ‘Motion,’ you have nothing.”

Throughout 2022 the 30-year-old has unleashed his talents on a few tracks. “Lefty” with Jay Critch is the most recent, though other arrivals include his appearance with Arizona Zervas on “HOLY TRINITY” and the remix of Deej’s “Top Boy.”

Before that, we heard him on “Crypto” with his fallen friend Takeoff, as well as on ESCAPEPLAN’s “Jungle” and the ultra-catchy “Ballin (Kevin Durant)” alongside Reazy Renegade and K CAMP.

At the start of the year, the Lucky 7 artist set the tone for the coming months with his verse on “Simon Says” with Mango Foo.

Stream Rich The Kid’s first RCA Records single, “Motion” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, share your thoughts in the comment section and check back later for more hip-hop release updates.

