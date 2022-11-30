Saucy Santana dropped his latest song today and it’s sure to get the club jumping. “Bop Bop” combines Saucy’s bold rapping style with a catchy chorus and equally infectious lyrics.

The “Walk” rapper previewed the record with his 1.1 million Instagram followers shortly before the song’s debut. Twerking in a sleeveless orange dress, the 29-year-old captioned the clip, “POV: practicing how imma dance when they play “Bop! Bop!” in the club,”

Though he just released “Bop Bop” on streaming platforms, fans are already going up for the alluring twerk anthem. “This saucy Santana shit is very good. Bopbop bop is going to be a recurring phrase for me for certain,” rapper Michael Christmas tweeted.

This saucy Santana shit is very good. Bopbop bop is going to be a recurring phrase for me for certain. — Michael Christmas (@MickeyChristmas) November 30, 2022

Another fan tweeted, “Santana new song so catchy everytime I scroll pass and hear it I instantly go ‘Bop Bop BOP!’”

Santana new song so catchy everytime I scroll pass and hear it I instantly go “Bop Bop BOP!” 😭😭😭😭😂😂😂 — ᴹʳˢ|ᴺᵒʷᵒʳʳⁱᵉˢ (@BrownsknB) November 30, 2022

The Florida musician’s had a very busy year in music, specifically in the past few months. Saucy brought the heat over the summer with his hit “Booty” featuring Latto, then dropped a collaboration alongside Madonna. He later dropped “I’m Too Much” in September as he continued to see his fanbase grow.

This past year, he was included in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and Ebony’s Power 100 list. Further seeing his rap career reach new heights, Santana also performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as well as the BET Awards Pre-Show.

The social media star’s music first went viral in 2020 when he released “Walk Em Like A Dog.” He quickly followed up the success of the single with his mixtape Imma Celebrity featuring the hit song “Material Girl.”

Since then, the rapper has continued to stay on the rap radar, going viral with hot songs like “Here We Go.” “Walk” also caught fans’ attention and soon turned into the #WalkChallenge on TikTok and Instagram.

You can check out Santana’s “Bop Bop” by streaming it below on Spotify and Apple Music. Don’t forget to share your thoughts and favorite lyrics in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics

I got the sauce and the boys McLovin’

Can’t keep a man ’cause a b***h be clubbin’ (Outside)

Bad b***h that got plenty (Plenty)

Don’t ask who, ask how many