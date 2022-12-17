Atlanta’s own Rich the Kid is back with a new single, “No More Friends.” Fans of his work will likely recognize his fast flows and minimal beat selection with an updated flair. Moreover, the track will appear on his upcoming album, Life’s a Gamble. Also, the track comes after “Motion,” which he released jointly with the announcement that he’s inked a deal with RCA Records.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Rich the Kid attends Celine at The Wiltern on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE)

Such moves have boosted Rich’s career, who hadn’t dropped new solo music since 2021. His output that year included the short project Lucky 7 and his collaboration with Lil Wayne, Trust Fund Babies. Still, a year’s gap between releases is still consistent enough to dismiss any claims of falling off. However, it seems that the Atlanta-raised rapper has found new life with RCA, as he excitedly shared.

“They didn’t believe in me @rcarecords DID,” the 30-year-old wrote via an Instagram post. “NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH THE best labels in the world Rich Forever X RCA, thank you to my team @bystormpitts everyone who helped make this happen.”

Instrumentally, the short track takes a more psychedelic tone that the Kid’s previous output thanks to the synth tones. They have a lot of atmosphere to them, and their high pitch and fragile tone are a nice deviation from his usually minimal melodies. This track feels a little more expansive as a result, with the simple drum pattern keeping his flow and rhymes in check.

As far as the lyrical content, the “New Freezer” MC wants more money, more success, but no more friends. Much of the track is dedicated to those flexes, whether about wealth or women, and it’s mostly framed around Rich as an individual. There aren’t many references to his circle, and that omission only adds to the track’s themes.

Rich The Kid drops his new song “No More Friends”🚫🔥 @richthekid pic.twitter.com/wxZ87nRe3S — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) December 16, 2022

What do you think of Rich the Kid's latest track, "No More Friends"?

Quotable Lyrics

Who callin’ me? This must be the money it got to be (What?)

Big proud of me, before I sleep, I pray on my enemies

B***h, you ain’t rich, pretend to be

Got a b***h so gutter from Tennessee