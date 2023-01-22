We’re always looking for hot new artists to showcase on our website. This weekend, they’ve certainly been coming in numbers. Not only did Drake’s first female OVO signee, Naomi Sharon, drop off two impressive singles, but we’ve also got an HNHH initiation post for Ryan Oakes.

On Friday (January 20), the latter shared his emotionally vulnerable “DOWN” single. On it, he markedly reflects on his personal mental health journey. As the rapper notes, this is a topic that’s previously been prevalent in his music journey.

“Ever since I can remember I’ve struggled with depression and anxiety. ‘DOWN’ is a song that encapsulates the anxieties and fears of moving across the country alone to chase my dreams,” he shared in a press release.

“I think a lot of people underestimate how hard that can be and how many sacrifices are necessary when you’re out there grinding to make your dreams come true,” Oakes adds. “That’s the exact point I tried to get across in ‘DOWN.’”

Correspondingly accompanying the fire new Zach Jones-produced single is a Scott Hansen-directed music video.

Fans of the new track will be happy to know that it’s likely to appear on Oakes’ forthcoming debut project. Other recent arrivals from him include “This Is Not a Christmas Song” with NEFFEX as well as “WHITE FLAG” in tandem with Magnolia Park.

