Jagged Edge: Where Are They Now?

Jagged Edge was one of the R&B groups that dominated in the 90s. Consisting of identical twin brothers Brian and Brandon Casey, and Kyle Norman and Richard Wingo, the group initially blew up in 1999 with their second album, J.E. Heartbreak. The album churned out singles such as ”Let’s Get Married” and “He Can’t Love You.” Unlike many other groups formed in the 90s, Jagged Edge never separated or went on breaks. They are still going strong to date.

Read More: dvsn Connects With Jagged Edge For Latest Single, "What's Up"

Jagged Edge Remains Inseparable

As aforementioned, Jagged Edge is still making music as a group. While they’re not replicating their early numbers, they are still enjoying moderate success. The follow-up to JE Heartbreak, their classic album, was titled JE Heartbreak II, and released in 2014. Moreover, their impressive album, Layover, dropped in 2017, showcasing their devotion to R&B.

Jagged Edge’s most recent release was 2020's A Jagged Love Story, which was also their 10th studio album. The highly anticipated album contained a whopping 31 songs, and kept listeners warm all through the height of the lockdown. Since then, they've released a few more singles, particularly 2022's ”Inseparable,” which was a moderate hit. Moreover, Jagged Edge has also been doing some light touring around the United States for most of 2023, and will be performing more shows in 2024. Besides their work as a group, here's what each of the members of the group is up to now.

Brian & Brandon Casey

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Brandon Casey and Brian Casey attend the birthday celebration of Mimi Faust at Halo Lounge on January 9, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Identical twins Brian and Brandon Casey are the primary songwriters behind Jagged Edge. Furthermore, in recent years, they have also taken on producing for the group. This is especially true for their last two albums, Layover and A Jagged Love Story. The twins have always been known for their songwriting prowess, even penning hits for others.

The Casey brothers are very quiet about their private lives. However, Brandon has shared that he has three children: two daughters and a son. He was also involved in a ghastly car accident. Thankfully, it was not fatal. Both brothers have also previously dated Destiny’s Child’s members. While Brandon dated LaTavia Roberson, and Brian dated LeToya Luckett.

Read More: Bryan-Michael Cox's 7 Biggest Productions

Richard Wingo

Richard Wingo of Jagged Edge attends Jagged Edge new single release party "Baby" from their new album 'The Remedy' on Valentine's Day on February 14, 2011 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Photo by Vallery Jean/FilmMagic)

Richard Wingo is one of Jagged Edge’s vocalists. Known professionally as just Wingo, he has been with the group from the start, although he was the last member to join. Wingo released his first solo mixtape, Life Of The Party, in 2012. He has been married to Jadore Summer for 16 years.

Kyle Norman

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 20: Kyle Norman of The Group Jagged Edge attends Sirius XM + Pandora Playback With Jagged Edge on February 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The final member of Jagged Edge is Kyle Norman. Norman fell under some fire in 2015 after assaulting his then fiancé Marikka Maria. The incident led to him getting a fifteen-month probation. The two appeared on Steve Harvey to discuss the incident. They later got married and divorced. He has since been remarried. He later got into more legal trouble when he was reportedly accused of trying to stab his son. Today, he remains an active member of Jagged Edge and launched his own line of beard oils.

[via] [via]