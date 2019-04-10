angry
- MusicSZA Keeps It Real On How She Feels When Her Music Is Leaked: "'F*** You Now I'm Not Releasing It'" SZA shares a similar feeling that a lot of artists have. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureDDG Asks Fans To Bash Nail Salon That "Kicked Out" Halle Bailey, Accuses Them Of RacismDDG and Halle might be exaggerating a bit. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj Furious After Finding Out Unreleased "Bahm Bahm" Made Its Way To StreamingNicki Minaj put this track on her website back in October. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureSaucy Santa Goes Nuclear On Charleston White For His Comments Amid Beef With DJ Akademiks: Watch"PUT YO BOOTS ON!"By Zachary Horvath
- MusicThe Weeknd Was Not Happy The First Time He Heard Usher's "Climax"The Weeknd confessed that he got "angry" the first time he heard Usher's "Climax" in 2012 because he thought it sounded like "a Weeknd song."By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsJohnny Depp Threatened To Burn Ex-Wife Amber Heard In Raging TextsDisturbing text messages that Johnny Depp sent his friend about his ex-wife were read aloud today in court.By Kevin Goddard
- MoviesInternet Enraged After "Aladdin” White Actor Gets Spinoff & Star Is JoblessSuccess is a strange thing. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsLeBron James Angrily Rips His Teammates For Jogging: WatchLeBron needs a bit more effort from his teammates.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBears' Akiem Hicks Loses It At Radio Show Host For Injury Joke: ListenHicks had no time for the jokes.By Alexander Cole
- TVStephen A. Smith Goes Scorched Earth On The Lowly Knicks: WatchAnother all-time classic rant.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr Appears To Get Angry At Baker Mayfield During LossIt's been a rough season for the Browns.By Alexander Cole
- MusicGucci Mane Angry At His Ranking On "Top 50 Atlanta Rappers" ListOffset and J.I.D are listed above him.By Alex Zidel
- Music03 Greedo Condemns The Money Grubbers In His Circle: "Lot Of People Getting Cut Off"03 Greedo vows to weed out the opportunists from his inner circle.By Devin Ch
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Unloads On 6ix9ine's Baby Mama For Calling Him "Angry Little Boy"Sara Molina was a guest on Adam22's podcast where she talked some trash about NBA YoungBoy.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Producers Are Concerned Season 8's Ending Will Upset FansThe "Game of Thrones" showrunners are urging fans be kind, rewind their divisive opinions of "The Sopranos" finale.By Devin Ch