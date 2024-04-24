Remy Ma Heated After A Troll Says She's "Giving Broke": "Shut The F*** Up Unless You Wanna Fight"

Remy Ma is looking to get her hands dirty after proposing a fight to a troll during an Instagram live session. The legendary femcee from The Bronx, New York definitely embodies the city as people from there tend to not play around. She was wanting to see this hater in her comments section in person and see if he/she was about that action. The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on their Instagram, and it sees Remy at a hairdresser getting her eyebrows done. As we mentioned a troll entered the live session and was really getting under the rapper's skin.

The person made the bold claim that she was giving broke and that just set Remy Ma off. "How am I giving broke?" she questioned. "Girl shut up. Shut the f*** up unless you wanna fight b****." She originally was trying to screenshot the users page to perhaps message them directly, but that did not work. Instead, Remy simply blocked the hater.

Read More: Ray J Sparks Concern Among Doctors & Friends With Bizarre Face Tattoos

Remy Ma Is Ready To Throw Down Anytime

Since she thinks that people online who argue with each other behind a keyboard are "weird," she was really wanting to fight with the troll. In fact, she will always resort to violence it seems. "I’m never going to not want to fight. I don’t give a f*** if I’m 95 years old, I’m never going to not want to fight. I’m going to always want to resort to violence. Like seriously."

What are your thoughts on Remy Ma willing to fight a fan for calling her broke? Do you think she was being a little too immature, why or why not? Do you think her life is getting messy due to the cheating rumors surrounding Papoose? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Remy Ma. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Latto Accepts Megan Thee Stallion's Challenge And Twerks From Every Angle, Leaving The Internet Stunned And Amazed

[Via]