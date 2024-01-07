DDG Claims Ignorance Over "Halo" Bar In His Freestyle Referencing His Son

DDG and Halle Bailey recently welcomed their first son into the world, Halo, and fans couldn't be happier to hear the news. Moreover, this follows months of speculation, gossip, and rumors about whether she was pregnant or not, which they had fun clowning and responding to in vague and mostly dismissive ways. However, a recent freestyle of the rapper's has fans pointing to a specific reference to his newborn child. "Silver spoon kid, I know Halo don't want for nothing," he raps on "Darryl Freestyle." "He crying, his momma coming, she stronger than Wonder Woman." Of course, fans had questions about this even before Halle announced their baby's birth.

On Snapchat, DDG decided to answer some fan questions as he typically does across his social media platforms. One listener asked about this Halo bar, and he went on to claim ignorance when it comes to spitting about his "biggest blessing." "What bar?" the Michigan native told the camera in response. "You talking about the freestyle that just dropped? I didn't hear that. I did not hear that bar. Y'all gon' tell me if I'm tripping." As such, a lot of fans probably proceeded to point it out to him, or he's just keeping his trolling up even more.

DDG Addresses Halo Bar On "Darryl Freestyle": Watch

Furthermore, this is far from the first time that DDG and Halle Bailey decided to be a bit more secretive and jest-heavy when it comes to their family. They had to deal with a lot of presumptions and theories that flooded their accounts, and even if fans were right, it's heartening that they took this pretty lightly instead of in combative fashion. For example, he recently posted a picture of himself with a baby doll and claimed to announce his "daughter." Maybe in the next few weeks, the couple will continue to joke with supporters and create more buzz around this mystery.

Meanwhile, this is a wholesome and celebratory occasion that's perfect to commemorate their second anniversary. We wish them and their pride and joy Halo the best health and happiness for 2024 and beyond. Hopefully they can now focus on their careers and their bond instead of dealing with the rumor mill. For more news and the latest updates on DDG and Halle Bailey, stick around on HNHH.

