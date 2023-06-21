Like many out there, The Game similarly wishes he never got involved in the crypto market in the first place. According to HipHopDX, his crypto wallet could end up going towards payment he owes for a 2016 sexual assault lawsuit. In 2016 She Got Game star Priscilla Rainey won $7.1 million in a lawsuit against The Game. Overall, the lawsuit stemmed from an incident that happened on a date between the two that Rainey was led to believe was part of the reality show she was on. Apparently, she’s only received around 5% of the money she’s owed in the years since.

Subsequently, Rainey targeted his crypto holdings to get her money. The rapper has always been an advocate for the crypto marketplace and has quite a bit in digital assets and NFTs. Although, this isn’t the first time his involvement in crypto has come back to bite him either. In 2021 he was part of a multi-million dollar lawsuit related to Paragon Coin Inc. The company committed to an unregistered initial coin offering in 2017. For his role in the incident, The Game consequently had to pay $12 million.

The Game’s Newest Legal Trouble

Jayceon Terrell Taylor aka “The Game” arrives the Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures premiere of “Straight Outta Compton” on August 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Much like Kim Kardashian has with her daughter North, The Game has faced accusations of being a bad parent for his daughter’s social media antics. After his 12-year-old daughter shared a TikTok of her singing Sexyy Red’s “Pound Town,” The Game came under fire. Afterwards in a social media post, however, he came to his daughter’s defense.

Additionally, it was only a few months ago that The Game last dealt with the fallout from his case. In January, Rainey took aim at Universal Music Group, Game’s label. Rainey is seeking the money she’s owed from the label directly. What do you think of the newest development in The Game’s attempts to not pay for the lawsuit? Let us know in the comment section below.

