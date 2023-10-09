Jennifer Hudson And Renee Rapp Team Up To Cover Beyonce Hit

Beyonce's massive summer Renaissance tour may have recently wrapped up but fans looking to hear more of her songs won't be missing out. In a new video making the rounds the multi-talented Jennifer Hudson and one of 2023's breakout musical stars Renee Rapp team up to give their own take on a Beyonce classic. In the video they duet Beyonce's 2003 mega-hit "Dangerously In Love," and what they do with it has fans stunned.

Jennifer Hudson's soulful rendition of the song had fans discussing how she tends to perform. "Jennifer done turned the song into a negro spiritual," and "J Hud doesn’t have that much versatility in her voice, it always turns into gospel," two of the top comments on the post read. Others also point out their thoughts that Hudson may have been outperformed by Rapp. "Was this a live show? If I got ate up on my own show, I wouldn’t have aired this scene. & the guest would be banned because BYE!!!!" one particular comment jokes. Check out the full video below.

Jennifer Hudson And Renee Rapp Take On "Dangerously In Love"

There's been speculation surrounding Jennifer Hudson for a couple reasons this year. The first was her potential relationship with Common. After the pair showed off some PDA earlier this year she was non-committal when discussing the details of the relationship. The dating reports go all the way back to early this year but the couple are clearly content to keep things pretty lowkey. There's also been rumors swirling, not helped by Hudson herself, or a potential Verzuz between her and Fantasia.

On the other hand, Renee Rapp is having quite an impressive breakout 2023. Her rise in star power ultimately concluded with a nomination for Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards. While she and Peso Pluma were eventually beaten out by Ice Spice, it's still a pretty significant achievement to be nominated. What do you think of Jennifer Hudson and Renee Rapp's cover of Beyonce's "Dangerously In Love"? Let us know in the comment section below.

