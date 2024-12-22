Drake Reminds Fans That PARTYNEXTDOOR Collab Album Is Still Coming Amid Petition

Drizzy took a break from court to assuage fans' worries.

Drake is quite busy these days with his UMG and Spotify petition, but don't think that he and PARTYNEXTDOOR have forgotten about their upcoming collab album. Moreover, he recently took to Instagram to tease the project once more, tagging PND and including three dollar signs. That seems to be the calling card of sorts for the project, but it's hard to say whether it has something to do with the title, the vibes, or some other aspect of the release. Either way, fans are very excited and anxious, as their teased release window of cold fall or winter months is starting to close.

"Me and PARTY's album is 75 percent done," Drake remarked during his appearance on xQc's livestream recently. "Shout out to PX cooking right now. Album is sounding incredible. Shout to the Six, the whole city, anybody watching from Canada, we love you. [...] I always have a problem making shorter albums..." Putting the LP out soon would certainly make sense, as Drizzy has his Australian tour coming up in February. As for his OVO partner, PND dropped a new album earlier this year, so at least fans are fed with that while they wait.

Drake Teases PARTYNEXTDOOR Collab Album

Still, this UMG and Spotify petition does cast a bit of a shadow over Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's collaborative album, mainly because this label conflict could tamper with its release. In fact, people like DJ Akademiks think that the project will not come out until the 6ix God signs a new deal and resolves his legal matter with UMG, Spotify, and iHeartMedia. However, other fans hold out more hope for an independent release, the notion that the petition won't affect the album, or a direct OVO release.