PARTYNEXTDOOR Reveals He & Drake Are Putting "Finishing Touches" On Collab Album

2024 Afro Nation Festival - Day 2
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 18: PartyNextDoor performs onstage during day 2 of the Afro Nation Detroit 2024 Festival at Bedrock's Douglass Site on August 18, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
While fans are very excited, they also heard many hints like this in recent weeks, so they're getting even more desperate.

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have OVO fans foaming at the mouth for their highly anticipated collab album, which is apparently supposed to come out this fall. While the window on that is closing every day, a lot of recent teases from both Toronto artists about their team-up inspired a lot of hope that it's right around the corner. The latest fuel to this fire came from PND himself, who recently spoke to The Fry Yiy Show. During his appearance on the platform, he shared that he and the 6ix God only have a few finishing touches to add to the project, and he also expressed his excitement for it.

"I have had an insane week," PARTYNEXTDOOR remarked. "So... You guys know what's coming for you. PARTY and Drake have a classic. And we, you know, we trying to put the finishing touches on it, so... Yeah, it's a jam-packed month for me filled with the thing that I love to do the most. Besides being a great dad, the world's greatest dad. But that's besides the point." Hardcore fans know how much potential there is here for this collab album to be something truly special. Also, an October release would just be perfect, no?

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake Are Apparently Almost Done With Collab Album

However, not everything was peaches and cream for Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR this year, or at least, that's what some fans speculatively theorized. A lot of online users thought that Nicki Minaj shaded the duo for working with or publicly supporting Latto and Ice Spice, two of Nicki's femcee opps. However, nothing really came of this rumor, and it's still just an unverified fan interpretation. In reality, we doubt that there's any rift or lack of support within OVO and Young Money, especially in the aftermath of the Kendrick Lamar battle.

Speaking of which, J. Cole's new song addressing both Drake and Kendrick (albeit not by name, in the latter's case) reopened that conversation again. As important and entertaining as it is to talk about, we can't deny that the fatigue is something that, apparently, only the fans don't feel at this point. So we're looking forward to how Drizzy's PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album will create a new era.

...