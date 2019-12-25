singing
- MusicQueen Latifah Captivates Fans With Her Grand National Anthem PerformanceQueen Latifah was the queen of New York last night. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDiana Ross Sings Happy Birthday To Beyonce During Los Angeles ShowFrom one musical legend to another, this made for a truly special moment in one of Queen Bey's most monumental "RENAISSANCE" shows.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVBlueface Sings Chrisean Rock's Song To Her For Comfort On "Crazy In Love""I thought it was a vibe all the time," Blue told his down-in-the-dumps boo.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralDrake's Son Adonis Is Now Obsessed With Singing "21, Can You Do Something For Me?"He's a little late to the party but we're glad he made it, and all it took was him going to just one show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsDDG Sings Along To Halle Bailey's "The Little Mermaid" SongDDG sang alongside to one of Halle Bailey's "The Little Mermaid" songs during a recent live stream.By Cole Blake
- SongsMelii Releases Gorgeous New Song "14 Daze"Melii's sexy new release shows off her unmatched capabilities as an artist.By Diya Singhvi
- MusicBritney Spears Flexes Her Singing Skills, Miley Cyrus Calls Her "Vocal Bible"Spears also revealed that she has a "new song in the works."By Erika Marie
- GramYK Osiris Pays Off $60k Debt To Drake By Singing For Him In His Toronto HouseYK Osiris paid off his debt to Drake by singing at his house.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNipsey Hussle's Daughter Emani Shows Off Her Beautiful Singing VoiceNipsey Hussle's daughter Emani sang Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" in a video showcasing her talent.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Sounds Divine In New Music PreviewNicki Minaj sounds divine in her new music preview, which was posted to Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSean Kingston Sings His Way Out Of A Ticket"Beautiful Girls" proved to be these cops' favorite tune.By Joe Abrams
- GramKodak Black Serenades City Girls' JT In Honor Of Valentine's DayIn honor of Valentine's Day, Kodak Black posted a video of himself singing for City Girls' JT.By Cole Blake
- MusicFuture Sings His Heart Out In New SnippetThough he has yet to announce a new album, Future has been hard at work crafting some emotional ballads for whatever comes next. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsChris Brown Clowns Jacquees With Hilarious Singing VideoChris Brown had some fun at his friend Jacquees' expense, re-posting a funny video of the artist singing in the car.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJussie Smollett Breaks Silence On "Quarantine Day 421"Jussie Smollett sings a beautiful song and jokes about his own self-quarantine situation.By Alex Zidel
- GramT.I. & His Daughter's Quarantine Song Is Heart-WarmingT.I. takes to Instagram during quarantine to share a video of him and his daughter singing a family-oriented bop. By Bhaven Moorthy
- Antics21 Savage Tries To Sing Alicia Keys Cover & Epically FailsWe need a 21 Savage singing album.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKehlani's Daughter Is Already Practicing Her Vocals With Her Father: WatchAdeya's too cute. By Chantilly Post
- TVCyn Santana's Off-Key Singing Had "Love & Hip-Hop" Viewers Clowning Her HardSome fans think Cyn Santana should give up her musical aspirations.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAri Fletcher Proves She Has Some Serious Pipes While Singing Wale SongAri forgot to tell us about her hidden talent.By Lynn S.
- MusicTyler, The Creator Left Dumbfounded By Fan's Twitter QuestionTyler had to remind the fan of his work. By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's Girlfriend Azriel Clary Flexes Beautiful Vocals On ChristmasAzriel Clary has got herself a voice!By Alex Zidel