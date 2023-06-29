WWE’s NXT platform has served as a springboard for numerous professional wrestlers, propelling them into the spotlight. The most recent individual to grab this opportunity and transform it into a launching pad is the current NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes​.

Hayes’ Impressive Journey in WWE

Brought into the WWE with lofty expectations from executives Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and Shawn Michaels, Hayes has been ceaselessly proving his worth. His journey thus far has been nothing short of impressive. His career thus far marked by unwavering confidence and a relentless drive.

Hayes’ passion for the sport and the fierce intensity he exhibits during each match have not only resonated with fans but also reverberated within the industry. And, these making him a formidable North American and now NXT Champion. His performances, characterized by tenacity and skill, have earned him respect and admiration from colleagues and wrestling enthusiasts alike​.

The Bold Invitation: Carmelo Hayes Open to Challenges

Embodying courage and confidence, Hayes is not one to back down from a challenge. Quite contrarily, he embraces it. This was evident in a recent interview on WWE’s The Bump (via FightFans), where he extended an open invitation to anyone bold enough to challenge him for his NXT Championship​, especially the eventual winner of the upcoming Men’s WWE Money in the Bank match on Saturday, July 1st 2023.

Hayes’ declaration was as bold as it was assertive, an accurate reflection of his steadfast confidence and desire to measure his skills against the industry’s best. “I invite anyone to come to NXT and challenge me for my NXT Championship,” Hayes proclaimed. Demonstrating his readiness to confront even the most formidable competitors, Hayes highlighted that he has already triumphed over many of the wrestlers in this year’s men’s Money in the Bank ladder match​.

Carmelo Hayes’ Road Ahead

Backed by his tag partner, manager, and confidant, Trick Williams, Hayes’ declaration holds substantial weight. As per Williams, Hayes’ record in the ring is proof of his capabilities, his victories outnumbering those of most competitors. His skill and determination have made him a force to reckon with in the industry​​.

Hayes recently defended his NXT Championship against Baron Corbin in the “NXT Gold Rush” special. This came after his win over Bron Breakker back in April at WrestleMania weekend. This victory marked the end of Breakker’s nearly year-long reign and further strengthened Hayes’ standing in NXT​.

Despite his impressive performance and victories over several Money in the Bank participants, Hayes has not yet ascended to WWE’s main roster. Undeterred by this, Hayes maintains a level-headed approach towards his career trajectory. Hayes recently expressed his commitment to giving his best wherever he is employed. In his own words, “My time is my time, and when my time comes, that’s when I’ll go.”​

