Cody Rhodes, a prominent star of the WWE RAW programme, recently opened up about the demanding schedule of the WWE (via FightFans). With events such as Raw, SmackDown, Main Event and house shows happening every week, the WWE calendar can indeed be daunting. The frequency of these events means that WWE stars spend a significant amount of time on the road, fulfilling their busy schedules.

The Tradeoff for Passion

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JANUARY 28: Cody Rhodes looks on during the WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Despite the rigorous schedule, Rhodes expressed his love for the job and the sacrifices it entails. He emphasized the importance of passion and sacrifice not only for the wrestlers but also for their families. Rhodes, who has a family of his own, considers himself fortunate to have his own tour bus, which provides him comfort during his travels:

“The schedule can be very daunting. It’s a gig that you have to really, really love and your family too. You, if you’re someone who has a family like myself, my wife, and my daughter, that love has to, everyone has to know about passion and sacrifice. I am very lucky in the sense that I have my own tour bus, and that’s where I’m comfortable right now” he said to ESPN Radio.

The Reward of the Ring

The WWE has been experiencing a surge in popularity, and the wrestlers feel rejuvenated every time they step out in front of the cheering crowds. Despite the physical toll and the gruelling schedule, the love from the fans makes it all worth it.

WWE News: The Balancing Act

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: (L-R) Cody Rhodes wrestles Roman Reigns for Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium on April 02, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Balancing a professional wrestling career with personal life is no easy task. The constant travel, the physical demands, and the pressure to perform at a high level can be overwhelming. However, for wrestlers like Cody Rhodes, the passion for the sport and the love of the fans outweigh the challenges. The thrill of the ring, the roar of the crowd, and the satisfaction of a well-executed match are rewards that make the demanding WWE schedule worth it.

The Support System

Behind every successful wrestler is a strong support system. This includes not only trainers, managers, and fellow wrestlers but also family members who understand and support their loved ones’ passion for wrestling. For Rhodes, having his own tour bus is a significant advantage, providing a semblance of comfort amidst the constant travel.

WWE News: The Future of WWE

The WWE continues to grow in popularity, with a dedicated fan base that spans the globe. The wrestlers, despite their gruelling schedules, are committed to delivering high-quality entertainment to their fans. As long as there are wrestlers like Cody Rhodes who are willing to make the necessary sacrifices for their passion, the future of WWE looks bright.