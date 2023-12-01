Ronda Rousey Focused On Motherhood, Not Wrestling

Ronda Rousey has told TMZ that she has no immediate plans to return to wrestling, instead focusing on motherhood for the time being. There was speculation that after her contract with the WWE expired, she might move to the rival AEW promotion. However, that does not appear to be the case. "[I'm] just trying to be home with the family, and be a full-time mom," Rousey said. The speculation arose after Rousey made an appearance on Ring of Honor, a promotion owned by AEW, in November.

Rousey has mostly stepped away from sports since giving birth to her daughter, La'akea. She's been out of MMA since leaving the UFC in 2016. Furthermore, his time on the WWE, which began in 2018, has never been consistent. She has been used as a surprise gimmick here and there. The primary stint of her wrestling in 2023 has been with independent promotions such as Lucha VaVoom and Wrestling Revolver.

Conor McGregor Announces Birth Of Baby Boy

Meanwhile, one of Rousey's former UFC cohort recently expanded their own family. Yesterday, Conor McGregor announced the birth of his fourth child earlier today. "My baby boy is born! Mammy and baby doing amazing, 8.1lbs of prime Irish double champion beef! ❤️🙏," McGregor wrote on Instagram. Dee Devlin, McGregor's long-time fiancee, gave birth this morning after McGregor announced she was in labor last night. The pregnancy was announced back in June, with the couple already sharing three kids - Conor Jr, Croia, and Rian. Later in the day, McGregor shared another update. "Another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee, you are my hero ❤️🙏," the MMA fighter wrote on social media.

McGregor and Devlin have been together since around 2008, which also marks the start of McGregor's MMA career. The couple met at a nightclub in Dublin right before McGregor began to pursue his MMA dream. They got engaged in 2020 and plan to have a wedding in Ireland in the coming years. As for their other kids, McGregor has previously said that Conor Jr is already starting to perfect his MMA moves.

