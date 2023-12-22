WWE News: These Superstars Could Leave in 2024

As the calendar turns towards 2024, the WWE Universe is abuzz with speculation about the future of several key superstars. These Superstar's contracts are set to expire (via FightFans), and this could lead to significant shifts in the WWE landscape.

Let's delve into the details of these superstars and what the future might hold for them.

WWE News: The Future of Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal, a former WWE Champion, has been a notable figure in the WWE, leading Indus Sher and showing immense loyalty to the company. However, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2024, there's growing speculation about his next move. Could we see Mahal exploring opportunities in other promotions like IMPACT Wrestling? This seems like a plausible scenario for both Mahal and the wrestling world.

WWE News: Ricochet's High-Flying Career at a Crossroads

Ricochet, known for his electrifying in-ring performances, faces a contract expiration in the summer of 2024. His tenure in WWE has been marked by impressive title wins, including the United States and Intercontinental Championships. Under Triple H's leadership, Ricochet has enjoyed better utilization, showcasing his unique talents in longer, more engaging matches. The question remains: will he renew his contract or seek new horizons?

Alexa Bliss: From Maternity to the Mat?

Alexa Bliss, one of WWE's top female mic workers, is currently on maternity leave. Her contract, initially set to expire at the end of this year, might extend into 2024. Bliss's exceptional skills as a character actor make her a valuable asset to WWE, but there's also the allure of Hollywood. Will she return to the ring or pursue a different path?

WWE News: Drew McIntyre's Main Event Future

Drew McIntyre, a two-time WWE Champion, has his contract ending in the first half of 2024, around WrestleMania 40. His status as a main event player is undeniable, but as his contract winds down, fans are left wondering if this could be his final run in WWE. McIntyre's decision will likely become clearer in the coming months.

Sheamus: A Veteran's Choice

Sheamus, the longest-tenured star on this list, will see his contract expire in the summer of 2024. A trusted and loyal veteran, Sheamus has won numerous titles in his WWE career. However, recent injuries and his expressed dissatisfaction with his utilization post-feud with Gunther have raised questions about his future. Will he remain with WWE, or seek a main-event push elsewhere?

WWE's Power Couple: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, WWE's renowned power couple, have contracts expiring in June 2024. Rollins, a top star whose body has endured the rigours of defending the World Heavyweight Championship, may base his next move on his title run. Becky Lynch, arguably the top female star in WWE, has expressed a strong commitment to the company. However, her desire for another child could influence her decision on a new contract. Losing both stars in the same month would be a significant blow to WWE.