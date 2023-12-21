WWE: Superstars Who Could Leave in 2024

The landscape of WWE is constantly shifting, and as we edge closer to 2024, the buzz around the potential exits of some of its most iconic superstars is growing louder.

This article delves into the careers and future prospects of Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, and Brock Lesnar, whose departures could significantly reshape the WWE universe.

Shinsuke Nakamura: A Charismatic Enigma in WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura, renowned for his electrifying presence and distinctive in-ring style, has been a pivotal figure in the promotion since his arrival. With a career that boasts nearly every accolade that the company has to offer, Nakamura might be eyeing new horizons.

His contract is due for renewal in 2024, and there's a strong buzz about him possibly returning to Japan to conclude his illustrious career. Such a move would not only be a substantial loss for the company but also a monumental gain for Japanese wrestling promotions.

AJ Styles: The Phenomenal One's Future

AJ Styles, celebrated as one of the world's finest wrestlers, has carved out a remarkable legacy in WWE.

However, he has openly discussed the possibility of retirement, expressing a desire to dedicate more time to his family. As his contract approaches its end, the likelihood of Styles stepping back from the limelight increases.

Known for his high-flying maneuvers and technical mastery, Styles' potential exit would leave a significant void in the company's roster.

Brock Lesnar: The Beast Incarnate's Next Move

Brock Lesnar, a powerhouse in the WWE landscape, is known for his sporadic appearances and overwhelming dominance in the ring. His intermittent schedule and interests outside of wrestling, including a potential return to mixed martial arts, have fueled speculation about his long-term commitment to WWE.

Lesnar's departure in 2024 would signify the end of an era, as he remains one of the most influential and controversial figures in WWE history.

The Ripple Effect on WWE

The potential exits of Nakamura, Styles, and Lesnar would have profound implications for WWE. These superstars have been central to some of the most memorable moments and matches in recent history.

Their absence would pave the way for emerging talent, but it also poses a creative challenge for WWE to fill the void left by such prominent figures.

Shinsuke Nakamura's Impact

Nakamura's departure would be acutely felt on the SmackDown brand, where he has consistently been a standout performer.

His unique charisma and in-ring style have garnered a dedicated fanbase. The company would face the task of maintaining the excitement and dynamism that Nakamura brings to each match.

Filling the Void Left by AJ Styles

Styles has been a cornerstone for WWE, consistently delivering top-tier performances. His potential retirement would create a gap in the roster, particularly in delivering high-quality matches.

Brock Lesnar's Dominant Presence

Lesnar's departure would mean losing one of pro wrestling's most bankable stars. His matches draw significant attention, and his presence adds an element of unpredictability and thrill.

WWE would need to identify a new marquee superstar to fill the void left by Lesnar.

As the WWE universe braces for these potential shifts, the spotlight turns to the emerging talent and the creative strategies of WWE's management. The departure of such key figures would mark the end of an era. However, it is also the beginning of a new chapter in WWE's ever-evolving saga.