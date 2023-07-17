In a shocking development, Bayley, a leading WWE superstar, was observed limping after a live event on Sunday night in Salisbury, Maryland. The incident took place during a Fatal 4-Way Match that also featured Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair. The match came to an abrupt halt when Bayley’s knee unexpectedly gave way, becoming one of the biggest bits of WWE news over the weekend.

In the realm of professional wrestling, the ‘X’ arm gesture is a universally recognized distress signal, indicating a genuine injury. As Bayley’s knee buckled, the referee swiftly signaled the ‘X’, bringing the match to an immediate end. The WWE’s medical team was quick to respond, rushing to Bayley’s aid as she left the ring.

Bayley’s Post-Match Update

Despite the concerning incident, Bayley took to Twitter to reassure her fans, stating that she would be “alright.” This declaration undoubtedly brought relief to her many followers. After the match, she was seen icing her right knee, a standard procedure to minimize swelling and alleviate pain.

The Aftermath: No Crutches, A Good Sign

UPDATE from my friend who is at the event: Bayley is able to walk on her own and is leaving the arena but is limping, no crutches or anything are with her pic.twitter.com/1fmISLgDh8 — abby (@blisstatements) July 17, 2023

A fan managed to record a video of Bayley as she exited the arena. The footage revealed the Damage CTRL leader walking with a noticeable limp, but crucially, without the aid of crutches. This is a positive sign, suggesting that the injury may not be as severe as initially feared.

WWE News: An Update from the Live Event

A friend of a fan who was present at the event provided an update on Bayley’s condition. According to them, Bayley was able to walk on her own and leave the arena, albeit with a limp. Importantly, she did not require crutches or any other form of support, further indicating that the injury might not be too serious.

WWE RAW: What This Means for Tonight’s Show

As we approach tonight’s WWE RAW, the sight of Bayley limping has undoubtedly cast a shadow of uncertainty. While her Twitter update and the absence of crutches are positive signs, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact her participation in the upcoming show. The WWE universe is eagerly awaiting further updates on Bayley’s condition and her potential involvement in tonight’s event.

