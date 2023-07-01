The wrestling world is abuzz with the electrifying WWE news of Ronda Rousey’s return to the ring. The UFC legend will face Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023 (via FightFans). This announcement has sent waves of excitement through the WWE fandom, promising a thrilling showdown between two formidable athletes.

The stage for this epic clash was set following a fiery exchange between the two former partners on a recent episode of WWE RAW. Fresh off her victory over Nikki Cross, Baszler boldly declared herself a superior version of the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. Rousey, never one to shy away from a challenge, accepted Baszler’s gauntlet, setting the stage for a monumental clash at SummerSlam 2023.

WWE News: The Anticipation Builds

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The wrestling community is abuzz with anticipation for this match. Baszler taunted Rousey from the ring after her victory over Cross. Rousey, observing from the upper deck of the arena, responded with a pledge to meet Baszler in the ring at SummerSlam. This agreement was met with a wave of excitement from fans, who are eagerly awaiting the showdown between these two titans of the sport.

SummerSlam 2023

(Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

SummerSlam 2023 will take place on August 5th in Detroit. The full event will be broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network. This event promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with the Rousey-Baszler match as one of its main attractions. The verbal sparring between the two athletes has already begun. Both will be bringing their A-game to the microphone, further fueling the anticipation for their upcoming match.

WWE News: More Exciting Matches Announced

(Photo by Rob Tringali /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

In addition to the Rousey-Baszler match, WWE has also announced other exciting matches for the next week’s edition of RAW. Among these is a match between Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark. If Lynch emerges victorious, she will earn a rematch with Trish Stratus. The show will also include Drew McIntyre and GUNTHER head-to-head, and the return of Logan Paul who will respond to Ricochet.

Conclusion

The wrestling world is eagerly awaiting this showdown.

