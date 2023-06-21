The wrestling world was left in shock when Dakota Kai, a popular figure in the arena, sustained a torn ACL during the May 12th edition of WWE SmackDown​. That night, Kai, alongside Bayley, rose to the challenge against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. However, the match did not go as planned and resulted in two severe injuries.

Midway through the match, Morgan suffered a shoulder injury. In an attempt to protect her, Kai ended up injuring herself. The incident occurred when Kai leapt off the top turnbuckle to counter Morgan with a powerful knee strike. Unfortunately, she landed awkwardly, causing a noticeable outcry of pain. It was later revealed that Kai had injured her knee executing that move​.

Read More: WWE News: SmackDown Star Apparently Very “Unpopular” Backstage

Kai’s Road to Recovery

One month following her ACL surgery, Dakota Kai shared some encouraging news about her health (via FightFans). She announced on Twitter that she had officially shed her straight-leg brace and was moving about comfortably once more. A subsequent video on her TikTok account showed her without the brace, a sign of significant progress in her recovery journey.

While the exact timeline for Kai’s full recovery remains undisclosed, Shayna Baszler, a fellow wrestler and friend, shared some promising news. Baszler revealed during a live Twitch stream that Kai’s leg was doing well and that she was ahead of schedule. The wrestling fandom received this news with enthusiasm and relief, eagerly awaiting Kai’s return to the ring​.

Read More: WWE News: Charlotte Flair Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation Over 4 Years

The Impact on WWE and the Road Ahead

Kai’s injury has undoubtedly left a void in the wrestling world. While she continues her recovery journey, her Damage CTRL stablemates have shifted their focus to the forthcoming Money in the Bank event.

Both Bayley and IYO SKY have qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. However, Bayley’s position in the event is now under threat following a challenge from Shotzi to The Role Model. Consequently, Bayley is set to put her spot on the line against Shotzi in the upcoming SmackDown show later this week​.

Despite the challenges and uncertainties, the wrestling world remains hopeful for Dakota Kai’s speedy recovery and return to the ring. Her tenacity and determination serve as a testament to her character. And, her absence has only amplified her importance in the wrestling world.

In the end, it’s not just about the physical recovery but also the mental strength and perseverance that wrestlers like Dakota Kai exhibit. Her journey serves as an inspiration for many and a reminder that injuries are but a stepping stone in the grand scheme of their careers. The wrestling world eagerly awaits her return, ready to welcome back the dynamism and energy that Dakota Kai brings to the ring.

Read More: WWE News: Champion Admits Surprising Music Taste