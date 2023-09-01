Alexa Bliss Net Worth 2023: What Is The WWE Superstar Worth?

In the high-octane world of professional wrestling, certain names stand out, and Alexa Bliss is undoubtedly one of them. As 2023 unfolds, Alexa Bliss’s net worth has reached an impressive $2.5 million, according to FightFans, showcasing her dedication, talent, and the fruits of her labor in the WWE ring. But what’s the story behind this impressive figure? Let’s dive into the journey of this WWE superstar.

Alexis Cabrera, better known to fans as Alexa Bliss, began her wrestling journey with WWE under the RAW brand. Since her debut in 2013, Alexa’s trajectory in the wrestling universe has been meteoric. She quickly became a household name, securing her place as one of the most celebrated WWE Superstars of her time. With multiple championship victories and the honor of headlining significant WWE events, Alexa’s prowess in the ring is undeniable.

The Foundations Of Her Wealth

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JANUARY 28: Alexa Bliss is introduced prior to the Raw Women’s championship during the WWE Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

While her talent in the ring is evident, Alexa’s net worth is a culmination of various revenue streams. A significant portion of her wealth stems from her illustrious wrestling career. Not only has she clinched multiple championships, but she also enjoys a substantial annual salary from WWE. Beyond the confines of the ring, Alexa has expanded her earnings through endorsements, especially from WWE merchandise. Her presence in WWE 2K games further adds to her financial portfolio.

Career Highlights: A Legacy In The Making

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JANUARY 28: Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss wrestle during the Raw Women’s championship during the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Alexa’s journey with WWE began in 2013 when she joined the WWE Performance Center, eventually moving to the NXT brand in Orlando, Florida. Her innate talent was evident from the get-go. She made history by becoming the first to clinch the SmackDown Women’s Championship title on two occasions. But she didn’t stop there. Alexa continued to break barriers by becoming the first woman to secure both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s titles in WWE. Her list of achievements is extensive, including victories in the inaugural women’s Elimination Chamber match and the 2018 Money in the Bank ladder match.

Beyond The Ring: Alexa’s Diverse Ventures

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 01: WWE wrestler Alexa Bliss throws the ceremonial first pitch of the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 01, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Wrestling might be her primary domain, but Alexa Bliss has ventured beyond the ropes. She made her mark in the entertainment sector with appearances on the popular TV show Total Divas from 2015 to 2018. Moreover, Alexa is renowned for her philanthropic endeavors. She actively supports charitable organizations, including the Make-A-Wish foundation, Connor’s Cure, and Susan G. Komen, showcasing her commitment to giving back to the community.

A Glimpse Into Her Personal Life

On a more personal note, Alexa Bliss was once engaged to fellow wrestler Buddy Murphy. However, their paths diverged in 2018. Later, Alexa found love with musician Ryan Cabrera, and the duo celebrated their union in April 2022. Earlier this year, she revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child.

In conclusion, Alexa Bliss’s net worth in 2023 is a testament to her hard work, versatility, and commitment to her craft. With a net worth of $2.5 million, she stands as a shining example of success in the wrestling world, and her journey is far from over.