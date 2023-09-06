Angelo Dawkins Net Worth 2023: What Is The WWE Superstar Worth?

WWE, a global phenomenon, has given rise to numerous superstars over the years. Among them, Angelo Dawkins stands out as a rising talent whose net worth has garnered significant attention. As of 2023, Angelo Dawkins' net worth is estimated to be around $2 million US dollars, a figure sourced from FightFans.

In the vast universe of professional wrestling, Angelo Dawkins' ascent is nothing short of meteoric. His journey, marked by dedication and unparalleled skill, made him one of the most talked-about WWE superstars in recent times.

The Origins: Gary Gordon

Before the world came to know him as Angelo Dawkins, he was Gary Gordon, born on July 24, 1990. His transformation from Gary to Angelo is a testament to his commitment to the sport and his passion for entertaining millions worldwide.

Dawkins and The Street Profits: A Formidable Pair

Angelo Dawkins' success isn't just an individual achievement. A significant portion of his fame can be attributed to the Street Profits, his tag team partnership with Montez Ford. Debuting in 2016, this duo took NXT by storm, eventually clinching the NXT Tag Team Championships. Their transition to Monday Night Raw in 2019 further solidified their reputation, with their charisma and in-ring prowess capturing the hearts of the WWE Universe. Furthermore, their achievements include winning the Raw Tag Team Championships, marking them as one of WWE's top tag teams.

Breaking Down Angelo Dawkins' Net Worth

With a net worth of approximately $2 million, one might wonder about the breakdown of such a figure. While exact numbers are speculative, Dawkins' annual salary from WWE is believed to be around $200,000. This figure not only speaks to his in-ring accomplishments but also highlights his marketability and the immense appeal he holds for fans.

Beyond the Ring: Angelo Dawkins, The Family Man

While many recognize Angelo Dawkins for his wrestling prowess, there's more to him than meets the eye. Beyond the spotlight, he is a dedicated family man. Married to Grace Russo, the couple celebrated the birth of their first child in 2020. Moreover, this side of Dawkins reminds fans that behind the wrestling persona lies a man with dreams, aspirations, and responsibilities just like anyone else.

Conclusion

Angelo Dawkins' net worth in 2023 reflects his hard work, dedication, and the love he's received from the WWE Universe. From his early days as Gary Gordon to his current status as a top WWE superstar, Dawkins' journey is an inspiration to many. As he continues to entertain and inspire, his net worth is likely to grow, further cementing his legacy in the world of professional wrestling.