WWE News: Logan Paul Reveals Major Scrapped Plans For WWE SummerSlam 2023

In the world of professional wrestling, the unexpected is the norm. This notion was reinforced when Logan Paul, the renowned internet personality and occasional wrestler, recently revealed a major plan that was scrapped for WWE SummerSlam 2023 (via FightFans). The plan involved a showdown with LA Knight, a popular figure in the WWE Universe. However, the pitch never saw the light of day. This has left fans and pundits to speculate on what could have been and how this affects the world of WWE news.

Logan Paul’s rationale for a match with LA Knight was twofold. Firstly, he saw Ricochet, one of the most athletic figures in WWE, as a title he himself aspired to claim. He believed that a match with Ricochet could result in a spectacular display of athleticism. Secondly, Paul’s issues with LA Knight, or as he referred to him, “old man Ricker,” were more personal. Paul was irked by the fact that the WWE Universe loved LA Knight…and disliked him. He saw LA Knight as a representative of the WWE Universe; a figure who had earned their respect and admiration over time. Paul wanted to challenge this status quo and take away LA Knight’s popularity in a single night.

Read More: WWE News: Update On Top Superstar Who Was Injured At Live Event

The Aftermath of Logan Paul’s Pitch

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: Logan Paul during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

While a program with LA Knight seemed like a possibility given their heated exchanges on TV, it appears that Paul will instead be granted his initial pitch of Ricochet. The match has not yet been made official, but Ricochet has laid out a challenge for Paul. The two men will now meet face-to-face in Tampa, Florida on July 24th to hopefully confirm the SummerSlam bout.

Read More: WWE News: Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose Selling Used Ring Gear For Huge Money

The Impact of the Scrapped Pitch

(Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The scrapped pitch for a SummerSlam encounter between Logan Paul and LA Knight is a testament to the unpredictable nature of professional wrestling. It’s a reminder that behind the scenes, the wrestlers we see on TV are constantly pitching ideas and trying to create the most entertaining and engaging storylines for their fans. While this particular pitch didn’t come to fruition, it’s intriguing to think about what could have been.

In conclusion, the revelation of Logan Paul’s scrapped plans for WWE SummerSlam 2023 has added a new layer of intrigue to the world of professional wrestling. It’s a reminder of the constant evolution and unpredictability of this industry. As fans, we can only speculate on what could have been, while eagerly anticipating what’s to come.

Read More: WWE News: Conor McGregor Referenced On SmackDown And We All Seemingly Missed It