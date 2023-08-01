Benzino Reflects On Jay-Z & Dame Dash Angrily Pulling Up To “The Source” HQ: Video

Arguably one of the saddest stories in hip-hop history is the downfall of Benzino at The Source. The 58-year-old no longer holds his post on the publication’s masthead. Still, he remains a celebrated figure in pop culture history – though he has faced his share of disrespect from the industry and beyond. For his most recent interview, Zino joined the We In Miami podcast to chat about his tenure working at the outlet. At the time, he was raking in some serious dough.

“In our peak we was making a couple of million dollars a month, cash,” the Boston native told the show’s host. “At one point, I had more money than Jay-Z, Diddy, everyone in New York,” Benzino recalled. When he was asked about any troubling experiences with artists at The Source, Hov immediately came to mind. “This one time, Jay and Dame [Dash] was complaining about a cover situation, and they came up to ‘The Source’ on some rah-rah s**t,” his story began.

Jay-Z and Dame Dash Weren't Impressed with Benzino Back in the Day

Benzino said that he had “ni**as strapped up in different rooms,” which his angry guests weren’t aware of. “Sure enough, it starts getting loud. Ni**as start coming out them rooms, and they had to get up out of there. There was a few of them, I think maybe three or four. But there was at least seven of guns up in ‘The Source,'” the embattled media mogul admitted.

Aside from reflecting on the days he spent running things at The Source, Benzino also spoke candidly about his relationship with his daughter, Coi Leray, on the We In Miami podcast. At the time, he was overwhelmed with emotion while talking about the “dead-beat dad” comments he’s seen online over the years. Read everything Benzino had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

