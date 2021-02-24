source awards
- MusicBenzino On Why He Created The Source Awards: "We Control The Narrative"Benzino says people should stop supporting the Grammys.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBenzino Takes Blame For André 3000's Speech At The 1995 Source AwardsThe hip-hop media personality said that his initial dismissal of Outkast might've prompted 3 Stacks to go into the event with a chip on his shoulder, and the response to their win just exacerbated that.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Source Awards Will Be Returning In 2022The Source announces that they're bringing back the hip-hop awards in 2022 and launching "the Netflix of hip-hop."By Aron A.