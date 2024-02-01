Benzino Questions Eminem For Having No Black Friends At Lions Game, Declares Himself Winner Of Their Beef

Benzino and Eminem have been going after one another for years at this point. However, they are still going as it pertains to their feud. Although some would have expected them to let bygones be bygones, they haven't. Just last week, Em snapped at Benzino on the track "Doomsday Pt. 2." Subsequently, his opponent clapped back with "Vulturius." Recently, he offered up a second diss track called "Rap Elvis." Once again, Benzino was insinuating that Em is a culture vulture who doesn't pay proper homage to black art.

Now that he has dropped two diss tracks against Em without any retaliation, Benzino is feeling on top of the world. Today, he went on Instagram Live, and he spoke to some of his fans. It was here where he continued to antagonize Em further. For instance, he spoke about Em's appearance at the recent Detroit Lions football game. He noted how Em was in a skybox with his friends, although none of them were black. Benzino claims that Em should have invited at least one or two black friends, but chose not to. The implication here seems pretty obvious.

Benzino Continues To Attack

Moreover, Benzino also continued boasting about how he won the beef. He thinks he delivered two great diss tracks and that Em simply cannot compare. Having said that, Melle Mel claimed the exact same thing after he dissed Em last year. Unfortunately for both Benzino and Melle Mel, the court of public opinion has not entirely been on their side. Regardless, Benzino is running victory laps, and he probably won't stop doing so.

A Winner Declared

