A day after settling a long-running legal battle with the City of Chicago, Jussie Smollett announced donations to two local nonprofits.

The former Empire actor reached an agreement in a 2019 civil lawsuit over his allegedly staged hate crime. The city had sought $130,000 to cover police overtime linked to the investigation.

On Thursday (May 22), officials confirmed that Smollett would pay $50,000 to the Building Brighter Futures Center for the Arts. A city spokesperson called the settlement a “fair and conclusive resolution” that allows everyone to move on from the six-year dispute.

Smollett responded the next day with a public statement defending his innocence. He accused officials of pushing a false narrative and attempting to force a confession.

“They wanted my money and an admission,” he said. “They’ve gotten neither.”

Though sharply critical of the city’s actions, Smollett expressed affection for Chicago. He lived there for over five years during the filming of Empire and credited the community with becoming like family. Alongside the $50,000 settlement, he pledged another $10,000 to the Chicago Torture Justice Center, a nonprofit supporting survivors of police violence and systemic racism.

Did Jussie Smollett Go To Jail

Smollett said he donated to uplift others without the financial means to fight back. “Many are pressured into deals or confessions they don’t deserve,” he said. “I had the resources to stand up. Most do not.”

His legal troubles began in January 2019. He claimed they poured bleach on him and tied a rope around his neck.

Investigators later alleged Smollett staged the incident, paying two acquaintances from Empire $3,500 to fake the assault.

Although State’s Attorney Kim Foxx initially dropped the charges, public outcry led to the appointment of special prosecutor Dan Webb. A new indictment followed in 2020.

Jussie Smollett was sentenced to serve 150 days in jai. He served six days before appealing to the Illinois Supreme Court.