Jussie Smollett Reaches Settlement With Chicago In Lawsuit Over Staged Hate Crime

BY Caroline Fisher 572 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jussie Smollett Chicago Settlement Pop Culture news
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 08: Jussie Smollett attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 at The Lot at Formosa on April 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Jussie Smollett was sued by the city of Chicago back in 2019, three months after he claimed to have been the victim of a hate crime.

Jussie Smollett and the city of Chicago have finally settled a civil lawsuit dating back to 2019, according to NBC News. The former Empire star was reportedly supposed to appear in court earlier this week. His attorney, however, confirmed in a docket entry that the case had been settled.

For now, further details about the settlement have yet to be revealed. Both parties say they "need more time to finalize documentation.” A status hearing has been rescheduled for May 29.

Chicago sued Smollett for $130K three months after he claimed to have been the victim of an attack in the city's Streeterville neighborhood. In the suit, they accused him of orchestrating the attack himself and filing a false police report, thus wasting police time and money.

Read More: Jussie Smollett Cleared By Illinois Supreme Court In Overturned Hoax Case Conviction

Why Did Jussie Smollett Go To Jail?
Celebrities Visit V-103 Atlanta
Actor Jussie Smollett visits "The Big Tigger Morning Show with Jazzy McBee" at Audacy Atlanta on September 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Smollett was arrested in February of 2019 and later indicted by a grand jury on suspicion of filing a false police report. Cook County State Attorney Kimberly Foxx eventually dropped the charges before a special prosecutor revived it. Smollett was hit with six disorderly conduct counts and later went to trial. At the end of 2021, he was found guilty of five out of the six counts. The following year, he was sentenced to 150 days behind bars and 30 months probation.

The Illinois Supreme Court overturned that conviction in November, finding that Smollett should not have been charged after he entered a nonprosecution agreement with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

"Obviously, we're ecstatic, we're happy," his attorney Nenye Uche told TMZ at the time. "But really, my position is, it shouldn't have gone this far. This prosecution was not a prosecution, it was a persecution. [...] One thing I want to really emphasize here is this was not a divided court. This was a unanimous decision. [...] [Smollett] was very pleasantly surprised."

Read More: Jussie Smollet's Mother Nearly A Victim Of A Burglary

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him Pop Culture Jussie Smollett To Appeal Staged Hate Crime Conviction In Illinois Supreme Court 675
"B-Boy Blues" Atlanta Premiere Pop Culture Jussie Smollett Takes Case To Illinois Supreme Court 558
"B-Boy Blues" Atlanta Premiere TV Jussie Smollett Doc: Osundairo Brothers Speak For The First Time 987
"The Lost Holliday" Atlanta Premiere Pop Culture Jussie Smollett Cleared By Illinois Supreme Court In Overturned Hoax Case Conviction 665