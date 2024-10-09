Jussie Smollet's Mother Nearly A Victim Of A Burglary

Smollet's mother avoids a real scare.

Jussie Smollet is still trying to clear up his legal issues regarding his controversial Chicago hoax case. However, he had to take a break from that to help his mother, Janet Smollet. According to a report from TMZ, she was almost a victim of a burglary while at her Los Angeles home on Monday evening. The outlet says that there were two criminals looking to break in through a back door. They did so by trying to smash it open and in the process, they caused about $300 worth of damages to a window.

However, even with all of that, the burglars were unsuccessful in getting into Janet's home. With such a raucous being caused, she went to see what all the fuss was about. As soon as she got to the door, the assailants dashed, so thankfully, no harm was done to her. The police are currently searching for the suspects, and they are citing it as an attempted burglary.

Jussie Smollet's Mom Is Okay

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 3: Jussie Smollett attends 2022 Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival- "B-Boy Blues" screening at IPIC Theaters at Colony Square on September 3, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

You can say what you want about Jussie's infamous case, but he displayed how great of a son he is. TMZ says that the actor got to his mother's home ASAP to comfort her following the frightening ordeal. As of late, Smollet completed some recent interviews surrounding his new film and during them, he continued to try and prove his innocence. We will see what happens there, but for now, we are sending our best to him and his mother following this latest news.