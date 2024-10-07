Jussie Smollett Reveals How Much He Spent On Chicago Hoax Case

The controversial actor spent a bag.

Since 2019, Jussie Smollet, has been fighting for his innocence in regard to his infamous Chicago hoax case. If you remember, he says he was attacked by two men who were hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. The assailants accused him of staging the entire debacle to get more publicity and speed up his path to stardom. Moreover, the police were claiming he did the exact same thing. After lots of court appearances, 2022, would be the time that Smollet was convicted and received a 150-day sentence behind jail bars, along with probation and fines.

Instead, he wound up only serving six days and it's been an uphill battle for Smollet ever since to try and clear his name. Just several days ago, he told PEOPLE what a "dark" time it was when he was arrested for disorderly conduct and falsifying a police report. "I was numb. I didn't know how to connect the dots, I really genuinely did not know."

Jussie Smollet Gets Emotional Talking About His Hoax Case

Similarly, he got emotional talking with ET about it in a recent interview mostly surrounding his film, Lost Holliday. In speaking with Nischelle Turner, Smollet was fighting back tears while firmly maintaining his position that he did nothing wrong. "I want to have all of these things in my life, and I don't want to have a felony on my record for something that I didn't do. That's what we're fighting for," he said according to The Hollywood Reporter. He doesn't want to lay down and give up for that, but also because he's spent "almost $3 million" of his own money. Smollet also is adamant about fighting because, "As a human and as a man, as a Black man and as an openly gay Black man, I have a problem with letting them win on something they shouldn't be able to."