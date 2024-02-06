Jussie Smollett Takes Case To Illinois Supreme Court

Jussie Smollett is taking his case regarding false claims he made about being a victim of a hate crime in Chicago in 2019 to the Illinois Supreme Court. His lawyer has filed a request to have his 2021 conviction for five felony counts of disorderly conduct revisited. At the time, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx agreed to a plea deal in which the actor didn't have to admit guilt. However, Smollett claims public outrage over his case influenced the state into further prosecuting him. In turn, he believes it to be a case of double jeopardy.

“What should have been a straightforward case has been complicated by the intersection of politics and public outrage,” Smollett’s attorney Nenye Uche wrote in the filing. “The dismissal of the Petitioner’s charges, after his complete performance, was the result of a collaborative effort and agreement reached between the State and the Petitioner.”

Jussie Smollett Attends BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Jussie Smollett during the 2022 B.E.T. Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

According to TMZ, Smollet references the prosecutor's initial comments which read: "After reviewing the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett's volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, the State's motion in regards to the indictment is to nolle pros [not prosecute]. We believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case."

In the end, Smollett got 150 days in jail, as well as 30 months of probation, $120,106 in restitution to the City of Chicago, and a $25,000 fine. He previously appealed the conviction, but an Illinois court upheld the disorderly conduct ruling. If the case falls through in the Supreme Court, he'll have to return to jail to finish out his sentence. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jussie Smollett on HotNewHipHop.

