Jussie Smollett Is Directing A New Movie Starring Vivica A. Fox

According to reports, Jussie Smollett is currently directing a new movie starring Vivica A. Fox. Smollett was spotted on set of the film, titled The Lost Holiday, yesterday. Photos from the set shared by TMZ show the two working alongside each other in Orange County. Smollett and Fox also previously worked together on the series Empire.

Smollett is also in the process of appealing his conviction for faking a hate crime in 2019. In March of this year, his attorneys filed an appellant brief claiming that the court “committed reversible error” and was “excessive” in its sentencing. They later shared a statement about the appeal. “If Mr. Smollett’s convictions are allowed to stand, this case will set a dangerous precedent,” it reads, “by giving prosecutors a second bite at the apple any time there is dissatisfaction with another prosecutor’s exercise of discretion.” Furthermore, the actor will have to serve five months if the appeal fails. Smollett’s court hearing is scheduled to take place in December.

Vivica A. Fox Supports Jussie Smollett

Vivica A. Fox attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of “CREED III” at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Fox has continued to stick by Smollett amid the controversy surrounding the 2019 hoax. She previously told TMZ that she plans to “do something with him in the future.” Now, it appears that day has come.

Fox also made headlines earlier this month for claiming that she’s not opposed to rekindling her romance with 50 Cent. She appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show where the two discussed the possibility. “Well, [Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez] did it again. Why not?” Fox asked the host. The two then continued to joke, and Fox explained that her ex is unfortunately already taken. “He has a beautiful girlfriend by the name of Cuban Link,” she said. “Recently, he gave her something, but I don’t know if it was an engagement ring. But it was a beautiful ring.”

