Jussie Smollett Rehab Timing Criticised By Osundario Brothers

The timing of Jussie Smollett's entry into rehab has been brought into question by the Osundario Brothers. Ola and Bola, whom Smollett reportedly hired to attack him in a faked hate crime in 2019, think that Smollett is trying to dodge the ruling on his conviction appeal. Speaking with TMZ, the brothers said that Smollett had a problem that required rehab, he should have checked himself in a long time, not when his court ruling was imminent. Furthermore, the brothers argued that the rehab move is a sympathy play. They believe Smollett is trying to earn house arrest rather than being sent to prison.

Representatives for Jussie Smollett told TMZ earlier this week that the actor had entered rehab to address unspecified issues. "Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years. He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps," a statement from his team read. Furthermore, the outlet was told that Smollett is in an outpatient program. Smollett was seen entering rehab earlier this week holding a Narcotics Anonymous book.

Smollett's Directorial Debut Seemingly On Pause

Additionally, the rehab move likely puts a pause on Smollett's current film project. As reported earlier this year, Smollett is seemingly set to make his directorial debut. Little is known about The Lost Holiday. However, set photos obtained by TMZ show that Vivica A. Fox is set to star. The two previously worked together on the TV show Empire. Furthermore, Fox has been a vocal supporter of Smollett, even after he was found guilty of the hoax.

If the project makes it to release, it will be Smollett's first involvement in a motion picture since 2017. Smollett made two on-screen appearances that year - as Ricks in Alien: Covenant and as poet Langston Hughes in the biopic Marshall. However, Smollett has been a persona non grata in Hollywood after he was written out of the final season of Empire following the reveal of his hoax.

