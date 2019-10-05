Osundairo Brothers
- Pop CultureJussie Smollett Rehab Timing Criticised By Osundario BrothersThe brothers think Smollett is trying to dodge his appeal ruling.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureOsundairo Brothers Reenact Jussie Smollett AttackOn "Anatomy of a Hoax," the Osundairo brothers return to the streets of Chicago and detail their version of events.By Erika Marie
- TVJussie Smollett Doc: Osundairo Brothers Speak For The First TimeThe trailer for 'Anatomy of a Hoax' has hit the internet, and the Osundairo brothers detail their story of being hired by the actor.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJussie Smollett's Lawyer Sues Osundairo Brothers, They Sue Another Attorney For Defamation: ReportJust as one chapter of this tale closes, another tangled web emerges.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJussie Smollett Sentenced To 150 Days In Chicago Jail: ReportThe former "Empire" actor continued to maintain his innocence after the judge called him "profoundly arrogant and selfish and narcissistic."By Erika Marie
- CrimeJussie Smollett Claims Osundairo Brothers Wanted $1 Million Each Not To Testify: ReportSmollett also asked a white prosecutor to not use the n-word when reading back his texts out of respect for Black people in the courtroom.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJussie Smollett Trial: Attacker Details Actor Allegedly Hiring Him For HoaxAbimbola Osundairo alleged that Smollett hired both him and his brother to assault the actor, pour bleach on him, and tie a rope around his neck.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJussie Smollett Faces Renewed Charges, Calls Case A "Dog & Pony Show": ReportThe "Empire" actor returned to court to maintain his innocence regarding the alleged 2019 hate crime attack that the Osundairo brothers called a hoax.By Erika Marie
- RandomJussie Smollett's Accused Attacker Wants His Bleach Back From Chicago PoliceAbel Osundairo, one of the men accused of attacking Jussie Smollett last year, is asking for the Chicago PD to return his red hat, ski mask, bleach, and more.By O.I.
- CrimeJussie Smollett Case Forces Osundairo Bros. Into DestitutionJussie Smollett was recently indicted on new charges, but the scandal has caused Abel and Ola Osundairo to fall on hard times.By Erika Marie
- RandomJussie Smollett Faces Two Cases, Osundairo Brothers Will Testify Against Him: ReportThe beat goes on.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJussie Smollett Investigation Continues As Osundairo Bros. Meet With ProsecutorCharges against the actor may be reinstated.By Erika Marie