Blac Chyna Embarks On 6th Procedure To Remove Fillers

Blac Chyna has seemingly embarked on a new path herself. The former reality star has been on a journey to undo some of her past surgeries. On Monday (August 21), In a post from Allure Laser, Chyna documents the process of ridding herself of face fillers. Judging by the video, the mother of two seems more than ecstatic to have the corrective surgery done. The process involves a Hylenex injection, which helps increase the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs. Patients will be able to notice the effects almost immediately.

“So I’m back again. I’m about to get this dissolved,” she said in the video. “I don’t know if you guys can see this, but they had kinda migrated down, so all of this is about to get dissolved. I’m super excited about it.” Chyna started her surgery journey back in May. Which included removing her butt injections and a reduction of her previously augmented breasts.

Blac Chyna’s Road To Healing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allure Laser (@allurelaserla)

Prior to her surgery removals, she documented the journey to the her Baphomet tattoo removal, which she went to Las Vegas for. “‘I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back,’” she wrote in an Instagram post. In the second piece of the two-part documentary she shared, Chyna gave viewers some information on the history behind her tattoo. “Thank you, God, for saving me,” she began. “I’m sending all this energy back to the owner. ALIAS: Satan, The Devil, Mahomet, Lilith, Goat of Lust, Azazel.”

The 35-year-old says that Baphomet skills include “black magic, spiritual physiology, vast dark powers, immortality, reality-warping, corruption, mind-control,” and other evil practices. The creature’s goals are to “create and spread chaos, abuse and torment his victims, crimes, malefic conspiracy, spiritual corruption, and brainwashing.” Since embracing her naturalness, Chyna has begun a new fitness regimen. In a recent post she shared on Instagram, the beauty mogul hinted that she’s got a fitness line of her own coming in the near future. “@heartspurefitness coming soon… You ready?” she asked her followers.

Read More: Blac Chyna’s Teenage Throwback Photo Proves She’s Her Mother’s Daughter

[via]