Meechy Darko Drops New Single “HELLalujah ‘Tab #6′”

Meechy Darko is just ahead of the release of his new solo project, Doses. To give fans a taste of what's to come, the Flatbush Zombies MC has been rolling out a variety of singles. Last week, he provided listeners with a two-pack, "360° Resurrection 'Tab #2,'" and "That I Could Live Wit 'Tab #8.'" Now, he's dropped off yet another tasty track for fans, "HELLalujah 'Tab #6.'"

"No Wild roll out or non of thattt… Just some Music 4 The Fans Dem & Next week Imma drop 2 Songs Week after that…3 Songs," he told fans last week. "Plus Yall Gonna need Somethin’ To listen to Until Album 2 is Done. But Yall gonna get these Doses Till Then."

Meechy Darko - "HELLalujah 'Tab #6'"

On the new track, Meechy Darko spits menacing bars with his signature harsh flow on top of a mellow, groovy beat. His rhymes are decorated with some brief interludes, where listeners hear a sinister voice delivering cryptic messages. "HELLalujah 'Tab #6'" is also accompanied by an array of spooky visuals, setting the tone for the evocative project. The dark single comes just in time, as it's sure to make a great addition to fans' Halloween playlists.

Doses follows Meechy Darko's debut solo project Gothic Luxury, which he unveiled in 2022. According to Bandcamp, the performer plans to drop the full album on October 20, and it's available for pre-order now. What do you think of Meechy Darko's new song, "HELLalujah 'Tab #6?'" Will you be adding this one to your Halloween playlist? Are you looking forward to Doses? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Meechy Darko.

Quotable Lyrics From "HELLalujah 'Tab #6'":

If I еver had feelings, I would feel bad for you

If I gave a f*ck, I wouldn't give half to you

I got a full clip and I'ma give half to you

We played your mixtape, and me and her laughed at you

