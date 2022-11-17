It’s been nearly 30 years since Korn emerged onto the scene and ushered in the Nu Metal era. Whether you appreciate their music or not, they’ve remained consistent as one of the most successful bands of their time.

Earlier this year, they came through with the release of their fourteenth studio album, Requiem to critical acclaim. The project will certainly land on many year-end lists in metal. However, Korn is blessing their fans with a bit more music before we close out 2022.

This morning, they shared a revamped version of the single, “Worst Is On Its Way” alongside their labelmates HEALTH. However, the record also gets a boost from Danny Brown, a long-time fan of Korn, and Meechy Darko. The synth-heavy production meets orchestral-level composition but the pulsating percussion leads to excellent performances from the Detroit rapper and the Flatbush Zombies artist.

Brown’s penchant for the electronic sound takes center stage during his verse in what feels like a call-back to the Fool’s Gold era. Meanwhile, Meechy Darko’s goth-influenced bars perfectly compliment Danny Brown’s efforts and HEALTH’s production. Brown and Meechy are two artists that easily meet the gargantuan energy of Korn and it certainly produces undeniable results.

The collaboration between Danny Brown, Meechy Darko, and Korn is a full-circle moment. While the “Bath Salts” rapper admits to listening to the nu-metal band as a 9-year-old, Danny has previously paid homage to the group during his live performance. Last year, the rapper performed at Red Bull’s Soundclash in Chicago where he delivered a cover of Korn’s “Freak On A Leash.” Less than a year later, he’s secured an actual track with the legendary band.

Check out the official remix of Korn’s “Worst Is On The Way” below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Severed hell, my summer times was Winterfell

Citadels we stuck together, tooth and nail

Hot head, cold-blooded, ain’t nothing

We lucky if we make it to be something