Erick The Architect & James Blake Are The "Wonder Twins" On "2-3 Zone"

Erick the Architect has us buzzing about his upcoming debut album, I've Never Been Here Before. It is due to release on February 23 and all of the singles have been interesting and extremely worthwhile listens. About a fourth of the 16 tracks have been released ahead of the LP to be exact. Erick is back to share the now sixth teaser with "2-3 Zone."

On almost all of the samplers, Erick has brought on some incredible guests to add extra hype. Joey Bada$$, WESTSIDE BOOGIE, and George Clinton are just a few to name. For "2-3 Zone" though, the Flatbush Zombies member might have just recruited the biggest one of them all. James Blake is the credited producer for the last single.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Unveils His New Collaboration With Louis Vuitton

Listen To "2-3 Zone" By Erick The Architect & James Blake

Believe it or not, this is the second time we have seen both artists on one production. The first effort with James and Erick came all the way back in 2020 for "I Keep Calling." It was a track for the frequent hip-hop crossover specialist's four track EP. Erick was in the production seat for that one, so this is a bit of a role reversal moment. Erick brings perhaps his stickiest melody to "2-3 Zone" and it looks like it could be the best in a plethora of standout tracks.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "2-3 Zone," by Erick the Architect and James Blake? Is this the best single from I've Never Been Here Before, why or why not? Does this have a chance to be an album of the year candidate? Is Erick the best Flatbush Zombies member? Do you need to hear more from these two? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Erick the Architect and James Blake. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Me and James like the Wonder Twins

Hit the stage with the gun in hip

Hit a lick, hit or miss, let me guess, this'll get, this'll get ignorant

Dividends spend when the mini-van land

First time out on tour, never give a got damn

Always put on my mans

Read More: Tia Kemp Tells Boosie Badazz He's Too Old For Kodak Black Beef, Boosie Responds