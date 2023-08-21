Sexyy Red Is Manifesting An Opening Spot On Nicki Minaj’s Tour

Last week, fans learned about a pretty major new achievement for Sexyy Red. After she attended Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour last month, she officially joined the tour as an opener. It’s one of the biggest moments for the rapper in what has been a major breakout year. She’s become one of hip-hop’s next big things on the back of her song “Pound Town” and the Nicki Minaj remix that followed it. Now, she already has her sights on another major move later this year.

Nicki Minaj has promised fans that later this year she will release her new album Pink Friday 2. Rumors have also swirled in the past week that she could be heading out on tour following the release of the project. Sexyy Red is making an early bid to join her as an opener on tour by asking fans to manifest it. When a fan tweeted “i want sexyy red to open for nicki on tour!” the tweet caught her attention. Red responded, asking her fans to “Manifest it” and that’s exactly what they seem to be doing. “Y’all are js haters… Nicki literally hopped on her song and gave her a co sign so why not?” reads one of the top comments on an Instagram repost recapping the interaction from The Neighborhood Talk.

Read More: King Harris Complains About DaBaby And Sexyy Red’s Feature Prices

Sexyy Red Wants To Tour With Nicki Minaj

Last week, Sexyy Red teamed up with Sukihana for a brand-new single. The sexually charged banger “Hood-Rats” saw the pair going back to back in their element. She also recently teamed up with Flo Milli and FendiDa Rappa for a “Ladies Remix” of the That Chick Angel song “One Margarita.”

In June of this year, Sexyy Red released her debut studio album, Hood Hottest Princess. The project featured The project featured Nicki Minaj, Tay Keith, Juicy J, ATL Jacob, and Sukihana. What do you think of Sexyy Red potentially serving as an opening act on Nicki Minaj’s next tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Fan Shares Video Of Latto Reportedly Stealing Sexyy Red’s Dance Moves

[Via]