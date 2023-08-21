Video Of Sexyy Red Sound Checking In A Night Gown Delights Fans

Overnight, video of Sexyy Red doing the sound check before one of her shows hit the internet. While sound checking is a pretty essential process for almost any live show and something she’s done many times before, this time in particular the clip began making the rounds online. That’s because she is hilarious doing the sound check in a night gown and bonnet. “not sexyy red doing sound check in her nightgown… she’s so real,” reads the text of the original tweet. Red quote tweeted the video declaring “I be cozy fr y’all” which only caused the clip to generate more attention.

In a repost of the clip on The Shade Room, she once again popped up in the comments. “IM OUTTA TOWNNNN THUGGIN IN MY GOWN,” Red commented in reference to her viral hit “Pound Town” from earlier this year. She often faces plenty of hate online and some of the top comments on the post push back against it. “Like forget her lyrics she’s really a humbled and down to earth black woman doesn’t care what anyone thinks of her and just shows love to everybody in her path who wouldn’t want to be like her,” reads a comment with over 5000 likes.

Sexyy Red Doing A Very Casual Sound Check

Earlier this month, Sexyy Red was officially added as an opener for the remainder of Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour. Despite the tour still going on she already has her sights set on another big undertaking. She responded to a fan tweet asking them to manifest her an opportunity to embark on tour with Nicki Minaj. Minaj is expected to announce a tour later this year following the release of her new album Pink Friday 2.

Last week, Red teamed up with Sukihana once again for a new single. The raunchy banger that resulted was “Hood Rats.“ What do you think of the viral clip of Sexyy Red sound checking in her nightgown? Let us know in the comment section below.

