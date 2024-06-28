Skepta Hops On The Sexy Drill Wave With R2R MOE-Assisted Single "Miss Independent"

No, Cash Cobain did not produce this track.

Skepta is one of the UK grime's most beloved figures and for good reason. The Tottenham rapper and DJ's scope extends past hometown, as he immensely popular over here in the States. He really is one of the leaders when it comes to bringing that sound to various audio markets. It is why he has so many listeners eager to get their hands on upcoming seventh studio album, Knife And Fork. It is hopefully coming soon, as Skepta is back with its fourth single, "Miss Independent".

Big Smoke began the rollout in late January with "Jangrova". It remains to be a rewarding listen and it is equal parts exhilarating and manic. Skepta dropped it alongside actor Idris Elba, ODUMODUBLVCK, and Tribal Mark. Then, the veteran would give us the more by-the-numbers but still engaging, "Gas Me Up (Diligent)". The track's cover art got the influential figure in some hot water for its assumed callback to The Holocaust. Finally, Skepta, Portable, and JAE5 would merge for an Afrobeats rhythm on "Tony Montana".

This brings us to "Miss Independent", the most love-centric and vulnerable song yet. It features R2R MOE, a New York drill artist who is a sexy drill advocate. It is clear that Skepta is going to give fans a bevy of soundscapes on Knife And Fork, as he adopts the drill subgenre taking the industry by storm. The production feels very Cash Cobain-esque. Instead, he is nowhere to be found here. PoWR Trav handles the instrumental and incorporates a stunning sample into the mix. See how Skepta fares on "Miss Independent" with the music video link below.

Read More: Drake Gets Ripped To Shreds For Posing With Hookah Hose In His Mouth

Listen To "Miss Independent" By Skepta & R2R MOE

I think I've been too polite so nowadays I'm moving precise (Huh)

'Cause if love is a losing game, then you know I ain't losing twice (Never)

Trust, she wants to be my wife, my boo for life

I told her I'm too busy for thе bad vibes, I'm only comin' around if the mood is right (Trust)

Last time, shе made me spend my savings, who knows what I'm gonna do this time (Huh?)

I'm in boobytrap, my guy needs a visa, he's tryna choose his wife (Ha)