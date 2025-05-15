Coco Jones Accidentally Reveals She Only Did Tylil Stream For Promo

Coco Jones' team allegedly told Tylil to end their stream just a few minutes after this incident happened.

Coco Jones and Tylil just learned the hard way that you really need to check your tech before a livestream. Social media users such as FearBuck on Twitter caught a pretty awkward moment that will surely inspire a lot of discussion moving forward.

To summarize, Tylil was doing a stream with Jones during what seemed like a performance or some other public appearance of hers. At one point, the streamer notices that both his microphone and the singer's microphone were on and capturing audio for the stream.

However, when he went to her to ask for the mic back to turn it off, the hot mic caught her talking to her colleagues about the situation. "This man is on live, y'all. It's for promo, it's for promo," the Why Not More? artist remarked.

While many fans came to the conclusion in the headline above, there's technically a lot of room for interpretation here. It's not a very direct statement, so we can't really call it disrespectful to Tylil without more context. Still, it's not the best look.

Things got worse when Jones' team allegedly told Tylil to cut the stream a few minutes after this incident. He meant no disrespect at all amid the confusion and seemed receptive to ending the stream upon their request.

Tylil Coco Jones

It's a bit of a bizarre situation, and not one that Coco Jones likely intended either. Nevertheless, the "On Sight" star might face some online questioning over this, but we'll see how the parties develop this.

For those unaware, Tylil – also known as TyTy or Tylil Jones – is a popular YouTuber and streamer known for hanging out with a lot of other celebrities, including an adult-accompanied North West link-up. However, he has also faced controversy in the past due to a concerning interaction between his sister and Michael Rainey Jr. on stream.

With that in mind, hopefully there are no more big stream hiccups, regardless of fault or intent. In this Coco Jones case, it seems to just be some miscommunication and tech mishaps. Then again, we will see how this narrative evolves over time.

