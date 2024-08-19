North West Sparks Fan Concern After Hanging Out With Streamer Tylil

Other fans were quick to point out that La La Anthony was there to accompany 11-year-old North West, so this might be an overreaction.

North West is fresh off yet another feature thanks to VULTURES 2, and wants to hang out with celebrities just as much as her father Ye does. However, this resulted in some controversy when she linked up with popular streamer Tylil for some social media content. Moreover, many fans thought that this was an inappropriate meeting, or were instead concerned with the 11-year-old not hanging out with people that are her age. Still, other social media users pointed out that, not only was La La Anthony there to accompany her, but that North's security team is probably more than enough to prevent any dangers.

Also, this came as a result of many people not being familiar with Tylil and making unfair assumptions about his character based on this out-of-context situation, which is not what we're suggesting here. Elsewhere, though, North West also had plenty of fun at Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's recent VULTURES listening party, where we're sure she saw plenty of famous faces. Sadly, this came at a time in which fans were more preoccupied with Ye's alleged nitrous addiction. Hopefully we get some more heartening updates soon in that regard.

North West & La La Anthony Hanging Out With Tylil

Nevertheless, North West's admiration of streamers is no shocker, as Kai Cenat attended her birthday party and responded to the resulting backlash. "Here’s the thing, first things first, bro," he expressed to "everybody who made [the birthday party] weird." "I am North’s favorite streamer bro, okay? So, yesterday, all she wanted to do was meet me, bro. That was it. Literally. So, anybody who’s making it weird, like, that’s the weirdest thing ever. We had a great time yesterday. She’s great, bro. She has a good group of friends around her, like, everything was great."