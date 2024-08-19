North West Sparks Fan Concern After Hanging Out With Streamer Tylil

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1018 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Summerfest Music Festival 2024 - Day 3
Kim Kardashian, daughter North West, and friends pose for a photo during SZA's performance at the Summerfest Music Festival 2024 on June 22, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
Other fans were quick to point out that La La Anthony was there to accompany 11-year-old North West, so this might be an overreaction.

North West is fresh off yet another feature thanks to VULTURES 2, and wants to hang out with celebrities just as much as her father Ye does. However, this resulted in some controversy when she linked up with popular streamer Tylil for some social media content. Moreover, many fans thought that this was an inappropriate meeting, or were instead concerned with the 11-year-old not hanging out with people that are her age. Still, other social media users pointed out that, not only was La La Anthony there to accompany her, but that North's security team is probably more than enough to prevent any dangers.

Also, this came as a result of many people not being familiar with Tylil and making unfair assumptions about his character based on this out-of-context situation, which is not what we're suggesting here. Elsewhere, though, North West also had plenty of fun at Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's recent VULTURES listening party, where we're sure she saw plenty of famous faces. Sadly, this came at a time in which fans were more preoccupied with Ye's alleged nitrous addiction. Hopefully we get some more heartening updates soon in that regard.

Read More: Kanye West & Bianca Censori Take North To See “Deadpool & Wolverine” In L.A.

North West & La La Anthony Hanging Out With Tylil

Nevertheless, North West's admiration of streamers is no shocker, as Kai Cenat attended her birthday party and responded to the resulting backlash. "Here’s the thing, first things first, bro," he expressed to "everybody who made [the birthday party] weird." "I am North’s favorite streamer bro, okay? So, yesterday, all she wanted to do was meet me, bro. That was it. Literally. So, anybody who’s making it weird, like, that’s the weirdest thing ever. We had a great time yesterday. She’s great, bro. She has a good group of friends around her, like, everything was great."

Meanwhile, North West also popped out to witness Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth concert and, to no one's surprise, had a blast. As such, it's no surprise that she continues to link up with a lot of people and is always excited about doing so. Fans are reasonably skeptical of many of these interactions, but they would much rather be safe than sorry. Let's just make sure the conversation centers around prevention and not on falsely characterizing folks that find themselves in this situation.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged For Stealing North West’s “Lion King” Look

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...