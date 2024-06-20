North West Had A Blast At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Concert

North got to enjoy the show from some great seats.

North West has been around a lot of music over the years thanks to her father, Kanye West. Overall, she has expressed an interest in making songs of her own. In fact, she was on the album Vultures with the song, "Talking." Ultimately, this was a great introduction to the music world. That said, North West got a true education in West Coast rap last night as she was present at "The Pop Out." Kendrick Lamar's concert is still on our minds today, and we're sure it left an impression on North.

As you can see in the tweet down below, North was in the stands, but near the guard rail, which was easily one of the best seats in the house. She got a perfect view of the stage, where numerous incredible artists popped out. During DJ Hed's set, we got numerous young West Coast artists. Meanwhile, Mustard came out to give us some of his biggest hits. From there, Kendrick came out and he brought the house down with a five-time performance of "Not Like Us."

North West In The Crowd

Even Kanye's collaborator Ty Dolla Sign was in attendance. There were some fans hoping to see Kanye there, but he was in Paris for Fashion Week with his wife. Regardless, it was a truly incredible occasion and we're sure fans are going to remember it for the rest of their lives. Perhaps this will inspire other artists to hold these kinds of concerts in their own city. If last night proved anything, it's that fans are clamoring for it.