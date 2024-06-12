What Happened Between Michael Rainey Jr. & Tylil?

All parties have since put out statements since the shocking incident.

Michael Rainey Jr. was recently the victim of public sexual assault and harassment following his appearance on Twitch streamer Tylil James’ show. Tylil, or as he's colloquially known, TyTy, is an internet personality who has made a name for himself on social media. He hosts The Tylil Show on Twitch, where he live streams and engages with his audience of 100,000 viewers. However, an unfortunate incident has cast a negative spotlight on the show.

The Incident

The incident in question occurred on June 9, 2024, during a live stream hosted by James. The live stream was meant to be a promotional appearance for Michael Rainey Jr. He made an appearance to discuss the premiere of the new season of Power Book II: Ghost which took place in New York City the previous week, among other things. Altogether, the stream included Michael Rainey Jr., Tylil, and at least four others. There were also two toddlers present, who stood to the left of a seated Tylil, and in front of Rainey. The atmosphere was lively, and the chat was active, as Tylil engaged with his audience.

However, the stream took an unexpected turn when a woman who was later identified as Tylil's sister came in from the left of the screen. She stood at Rainey's side, spoke quietly into his ear, and began making what looked like sexual advances at him. Things then took a turn when she reached down and apparently, groped Michael Rainey. Rainey's discomfort was evident: he looked around, appearing slightly shocked and physically uncomfortable. Shortly after, he left the stream, and the clip soon started to go viral. The gesture made by the woman in the video was not visible, however, as this side of the camera was blocked by the two children standing at James’ side. The moment, captured on camera, quickly escalated into a viral controversy.

Michael Rainey Jr.'s Response

Michael Rainey Jr. also addressed the incident on his Instagram. Expressing his shock and the gravity of the situation, he stated, "At this point, everyone has seen the video circulating online. I am still in shock and don't fully know how to process what happened last night.” He also emphasized, "This is an unfortunate situation that I do not condone in any way. I can't take it lightly because I know I would be in serious trouble if the roles were reversed." He closed his message with: “The fact is, sexual assault is never OK, regardless of gender or status. We're all human, and we should respect each other. Most importantly, we should always respect ourselves"

Tylil's Apology

Initially, Tylil James seemed to downplay his sister's assault against Michael Rainey during the livestream incident. He remarked, "She had never seen somebody of that caliber, so she started... That's my sister, so I'm not gonna say nothing bad about her. I'm gonna just check her." However, Tylil later acknowledged the assault against Michael Rainey and issued a more formal and sincere apology.

“After the actions that occurred during my stream last night I would like to sincerely apologize to Michael and his family for what took place,” he began. “My little sister was completely wrong and out of line," and added, "What she did was very inappropriate and unacceptable. I am truly embarrassed and disgusted by her actions." He also expressed respect for whatever decision Michael chooses to make, including legal action, and committed to taking "extreme precautions with future streams to avoid similar issues." Finally, he shared that he has banned his sister from participating in future streams.

Public Outcry And 50 Cent’s Controversial Response

As the incident quickly spread on social media, the public's response was in support of Michael Rainey Jr. Furthermore, there was criticism for the casual handling of the situation. Specifically, several folks on social media called out Tylil for ignoring Rainey's assault. Meanwhile, some other fans and viewers urged Rainey to take legal action.