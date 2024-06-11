Streamer TyTy James Apologizes To Michael Rainey Jr. After Groping Incident

Actor Michael Rainey Jr. was the target of an alleged sexual assault by Tylilshow, a.k.a. TyTy James’s sister. TyTy is a Twitch streamer and apologized on Twitter for the incident. In his apologies, he talks about how ashamed he was of his sister's actions. He also granted Michael the liberty to take any necessary action, as the actor believes, in his post. The broadcaster declared that he was 'barred' his sister from appearing in any more streams because he was so startled by what had transpired. Tylilshow expressed regret in his apologies and reiterated that he does not support any kind of abuse. He also pledged that nothing similar would occur again.

Following the video from his prior stream going viral on social media, TyTy James issued an apology. The video showed James' sister approaching and inappropriately touching actor Michael Rainey Jr. In the video, Michael could be seen laughing awkwardly and looking extremely embarrassed. Additionally, it was said that he left the residence sooner than anticipated. James went on to say in the video that he was attempting to forget about the incident, but his sister's actions were constantly brought up in the chat. He then made the decision to talk about it and, in the broadcast, he took a slightly pro-her stance.

Streamer Apologizes To Michael Rainey Jr.

TyTy said during a steam before apologizing, "She never seen somebody that caliber so she start. That's my sister so I'm not gonna say nothing bad about her. I'm just gonna check her and tell her, 'You ain't gotta be on that. We all the same. We all human." Michael Rainey responded to the incident after taking some time to evaluate his feelings on what happened. He said, “At this point, everyone has seen the video circulating online,” Rainey, 23, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Monday, June 10.